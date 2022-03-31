TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.