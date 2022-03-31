Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,467. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

