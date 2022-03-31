Tullow Oil’s (TUWLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 3,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.