Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,979. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

