Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $114.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.71.
Several research firms have commented on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ TPTX opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.09.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
