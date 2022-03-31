TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0088 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $780,489.38 and approximately $878.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

