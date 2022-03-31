Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $444.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.31. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.