Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.
TYL opened at $444.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.31. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)
