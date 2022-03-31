U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) CEO Purchases $11,204.05 in Stock

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) CEO George M. Bee acquired 1,567 shares of U.S. Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $11,204.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 24,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.