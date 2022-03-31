U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

