UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €1.94 ($2.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €73.96 ($81.27). 416,824 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.37. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.