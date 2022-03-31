UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock traded down €1.94 ($2.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €73.96 ($81.27). 416,824 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.37. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

