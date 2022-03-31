UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.
UFPI stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UFP Industries (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
