UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

UFPI stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

