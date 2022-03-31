UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $43.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

UiPath stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. UiPath has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $4,636,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $98,102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $431,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

