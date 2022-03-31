Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $953,712.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00226985 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

