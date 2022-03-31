Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,910,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $414.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.