Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.54) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.16).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 43.83 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,504.17 ($45.90). The stock had a trading volume of 852,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,367. The firm has a market cap of £89.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,641.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,821.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

