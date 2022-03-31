UniMex Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,068.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $16,068.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,593,978 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

