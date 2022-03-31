Unistake Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1,197.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.55 or 0.07215038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,444.20 or 0.99754742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00045418 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

