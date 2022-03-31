United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,975,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $22,094,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

