United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $214.46. 2,831,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,329. The company has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average of $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

