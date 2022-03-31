United Therapeutics Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

