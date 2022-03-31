UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $495.00 to $565.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $521.11 and last traded at $519.32, with a volume of 15953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $510.73.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.65. The firm has a market cap of $490.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

