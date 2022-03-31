Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTL. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

UTL stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $811.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

