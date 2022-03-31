Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,949,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.