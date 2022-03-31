Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 4,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

