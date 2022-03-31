UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. UnMarshal has a market cap of $2.65 million and $773,334.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

