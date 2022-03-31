UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.23. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 39,208 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $810.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

