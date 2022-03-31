Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

