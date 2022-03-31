urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Get urban-gro alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGRO shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.