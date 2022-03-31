Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

UBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.