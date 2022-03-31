UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

USER stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 9,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Equities analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USER shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.