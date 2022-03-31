Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in March

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 472.0 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Vallourec has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $36.87.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.