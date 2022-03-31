Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,028 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after acquiring an additional 121,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 399.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

