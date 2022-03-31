VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Bitcoin (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Shares Down 1.5%

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Bitcoin (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.28. 25,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 34,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Bitcoin in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Bitcoin in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Bitcoin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

