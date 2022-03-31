Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

