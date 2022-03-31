Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

