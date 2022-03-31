Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 325.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,769,000 after buying an additional 1,249,606 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,467,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

