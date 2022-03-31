Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTV opened at $149.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.11 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

