Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.11. Vaxart shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 11,395 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. State Street Corp increased its position in Vaxart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after buying an additional 2,554,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

