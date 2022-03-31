VeChain Price Tops $0.0791 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $1.16 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008941 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.