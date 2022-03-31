Veles Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Veles has a market cap of $19,161.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,420.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.54 or 0.07228633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00266681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00791164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00101159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00460750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00397345 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,938 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.