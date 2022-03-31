Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VLD traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,280. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,720,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 2,334,504 shares during the last quarter.

