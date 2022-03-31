Venus Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.99 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.83 or 0.00025860 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $143.99 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,781.60 or 1.00068390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

