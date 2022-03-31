Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -197.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 169,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

