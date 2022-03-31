Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Veritone by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Veritone by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veritone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 263,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $640.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.