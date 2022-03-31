Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Shares Down 0.1%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCKA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.