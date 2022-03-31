Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of VICR opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $21,076,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vicor by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vicor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vicor by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,816,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

