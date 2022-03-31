Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

