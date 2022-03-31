Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.
Shares of VSCO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.
In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
