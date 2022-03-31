ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Shares of VRAY opened at $4.01 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07.
In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
