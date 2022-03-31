Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 28.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 661,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,862. The firm has a market cap of $235.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.72. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

