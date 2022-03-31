Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $29.55. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 8,251 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

